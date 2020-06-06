Every Britain bound passenger to be quarantined upon arrival

LONDON: The British government has opted for stricter coronavirus safety and precautionary measures announcing to quarantine all passengers flying into the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

Passengers coming outside England will have to undergo mandatory 14 day isolation at a designated center before being allowed to make their way to the destination they actually set out for in England.

British Airways has issued a travel advisory in this regard.

Those reaching Britain on or after June 8 will have to fulfill the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) however those traveling before June 8 would not have to abide by any such constraint.

Passengers traveling to Britain will also have a choice to observe the quarantine inside their place of residence in the country.

Britain s official coronavirus death toll topped 40,000, after the government on Friday reported a further 357 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said reaching the grim milestone was “a time of sorrow for us all”.

