Britain’s royal couple visit to strengthen Pak-UK ties: British High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew on Sunday expressed optimism that visit of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Pakistan will help promote historic relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

In a video statement, he said it will be an exciting program and will focus largely on today’s Pakistan and its dynamic, aspirational and forward looking nation.

The High Commissioner said the royal couple would like to see the length and breadth of the country, ranging from modern leafy capital Islamabad to vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside of North and rugged border region of the West.

He said they will get the flavor of enormous opportunities in the hands of Pakistan’s young population as well as the country responding to the challenges like climate change.

Thomas Drew said Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton hope to meet as many Pakistanis as possible during the course of the visit, especially the young people who would shape the country’s future.

British High Commissioner further said they are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan. He hoped they would get a very warm welcome during a visit to Pakistan.

It must be noted that the British royal couple, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton will arrive in Pakistan on October 14.

As per the schedule announced by Foreign Office, the royal couple will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on October 15.

After meeting the prime minister and the president Alvi, William and Kate will travel to Lahore on October 16, arriving a day later (Oct 17) in Chitral.

The royal couple, after the completion of their tour to Pakistan, will return to Britain on Oct 18.

