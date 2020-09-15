British Airways announces direct flights from Lahore to London

LAHORE: British Airways on Tuesday announced it will begin direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week, ARY News reported.

The direct flights from Lahore will start from October 14, 2020. All flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow Terminal 5, landing into Lahore’s International Airport, according to British Airways airline.

Taking to Twitter, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner said: “The first-ever British Airways flights to Lahore is a sign of confidence in Pakistan, and the deepening ties between our two countries. I hope it will open up even more opportunities for business links, people-to-people ties and tourism.”

The airline already flies every single day from Islamabad, connecting friends and family as well as business contacts. Lahore will be the second city in Pakistan that British Airways will connect to London, US and Canada.

Earlier in the day, a British Airways (BA) team visited the Allama Iqbal International Airport to review security and other arrangements made at the airport as it plans to operate direct flights to Lahore from the United Kingdom (UK).

The PCAA security director briefed the visiting team of experts about security measures put in place at the airport. Besides, it got a detailed briefing from the Airport Security Force (ASF) about the airport’s security.

British Airways resumed flight operations to Pakistan in June 2019. Flight operations that were suspended again due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed in August.

