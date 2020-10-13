British Airways’ first flight lands at Lahore airport after 40 years

Web Analytics
LAHORE: British Airways has resumed its direct flight operation to and from Lahore as the airline’s first flight touched down at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday after nearly 40 years.

The flight, BA-259, with 214 passengers on board took off from the Heathrow airport and landed at the Lahore airport this morning. A cake was cut in CIP lounge to mark the resumption of the airline’s flight operation.

The airport manager and other CAA officers were present on the occasion to welcome the passengers who arrived there via the BA’s first flight. The flight will fly back to London with more than 200 passengers on board.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner tweeted that British Airways used to operate to two cities in Pakistan but after 40 years, the airline has resumed its operation to another city, Lahore.

Welcome @British_Airways first flight to Lahore, increasing connectivity, people-to-people ties & business investment #UKPakDost.

