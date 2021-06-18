British Airways plane collapses at Heathrow airport

A British Airways plane suffered a nose gear collapse on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport.

Airport emergency crews rushed to the scene after the Boeing 787 nose-collapsed. The extent of the damage to the plane has not yet been determined.

Photos show the plane with its nose on the ground and broken landing gear while a stair car stands by.

The incident occurred when the plane was being loaded for a morning flight to Frankfurt, Germany. It had flown in from Moscow two days back.

Concerns about a possible safety issue has been raised, which could lead to other 787s being grounded for inspections.

“A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on stand. As a freighter only aircraft there were no passengers on board,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

“Safety is always our highest priority and we are investigating the matter.”

Comments

comments