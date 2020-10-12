British Airways resumes direct flights to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the British Airways on Monday resumed its directs flights to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the first flight of British Airways with 214 passengers on board departed from Heathrow Airport for Lahore.

The British Airways flight BA-259 will land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport at 5:40 am on Tuesday. The deputy airport manager, high officials and British diplomatic staff will welcome the passengers at the Lahore airport.

Allama Iqbal International Airport has been decorated with buntings, balloons and Welcome banners, sources said, adding that a cake cutting ceremony will be held at CIP lounge upon arrival of the firth flight of the British Airways.

Read More: CAA allows British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore to London

Earlier on October 10, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had allowed the British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had granted permission to British Airways to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, according to a notification.

“The approval is stipulated with the condition to review the schedule/slot upon resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operation to the UK,” the notification had said.

Comments

comments