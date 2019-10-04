British high commissioner thanks Pakistan Army for rescuing mountaineers

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew on Friday thanked Pakistan Army for rescuing five stranded mountaineers of the United Kingdom, ARY News reported.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Thomas Drew said that the Pakistani pilots and Army did an astonishing job. He said, “Our thanks to them and everyone else who made this happen.”

Earlier on September 3, Pakistan Army had rescued five British mountaineers from a 22,500 feet mountain after they had fallen and injured from Koee Broghail Glacier in Chitral.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral had said that Pakistan Army had rescued British climbers John James, William Tayler, Alastair Swinton, Thomas Livingstone and Uisdean Hawthorn. Later, they had been shifted to a hospital through an Army helicopter.

Earlier on August 17, at least three stranded mountaineers had been rescued by the Pakistan Army from a peak in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the details, the mountaineers were stranded while scaling Mir peak of Rakaposhi mountain in the Karakoram mountain range. It is situated in the middle of the Nagar and Bagrote valleys in Gilgit-Baltistan

