Govt allows British Council to hold special O Level exams

Shafqat Mahmood special O Level exams

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced on Thursday that the government has issued a no-objection certificate to British Council to hold special O Level exams across the country, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the federal education minister announced that British Council will hold special O Level exams from July 26 till August 6.

“We issued a NOC today to British Council allowing it to hold special O level exams from July 26 to August 6,” tweeted the minister.

Shafqat Mahmood further said that the “move will facilitate O level students to start A level or FA/Fsc from September”.

“This kind of exam in July is unprecedented and I am happy that Cambridge is arranging it,” he added.

In another tweet, the education minister said that the Covid-19 pandemic has created immense difficulties in all walks of life but specially in education.

“We have been taking difficult decisions to ensure that education/ learning continues. Every decision has pros and cons but for us the interest/welfare of students is always paramount,” the minister tweeted.

Read More: Govt announces commencement of examinations across country

It is to be mentioned here that the federal government on May 24 had announced to conduct examinations of all classes and had cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

The decision was taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) attended by all education ministers.

It was decided in the meeting that Board exams would begin after June 20.

