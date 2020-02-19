British DfT, PIA agree to formulate new security system

ISLAMABAD: British Department for Transport (DfT) officials and the administration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have agreed to generate a new security system at the country’s airports, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The new security system will be generated jointly by the British DfT and PIA which would provide more facilities to the passengers. The decision was taken in the meeting between the visiting three-member delegation of British transport department and representatives of PIA, Airports Security Force (ASF) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The DfT delegation has also inspected flight security arrangements of the national flag-carrier and expressed satisfaction over the security measures.

Moreover, the department has also made an extension to the security certification of PIA from two-year to three years. The team has praised effective steps of the PIA administration working the supervision of PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

For the first time in the history of PIA, the national flag-carrier gets three-year EDD certification for cargo services which allows the administration for increasing its capabilities for cargo clearance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the British DfT officials had visited Islamabad and Lahore airports during a three-day visit to Pakistan over the request of PIA head Arshad Malik.

Earlier on February 13, British Department for Transport (DfT) had approved the request of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the provision of 3DS modern system for scrutiny of travel documents of the passengers.

The request was forwarded by PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik to the British DfT for 3DS modern system which will assist the authorities for scrutinising the travel documents.

