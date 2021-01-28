British govt announces £3.5m humanitarian aid for Covid-hit Balochistan

QUETTA: In order to help Balochistan province in its bid to recover from the pandemic COVID-19 crisis, the British High Commissioner Christian Turner has Wednesday announced a humanitarian aid of £3.5 million as he called on the chief minister, ARY News reported.

In his visit earlier today to CM Jam Kamal Khan office, the British High Commissioner acknowledged the food crisis suffered by Balochistan due to the global pandemic, and said with this aid approved by the British government, about 41,000 women and children will be facilitated in terms of their food needs.

Turner said this aid will be disbursed via a collaboration of International Rescue Committee and World Food Program is it is likely to assist a total of 164,000 Balochistan people.

The country director of WFP was also present in the meeting today as were provincial health and food secretaries, among other officials.

Separately, the High Commissioner also announced an impending investment of £3.5 million in the health sector as the huddle deliberated over provincial health, nutrition program, female education, and agriculture.

Turner said his government is interested in working for girls’ education while the food safety and nourishment requirements will be catered in its nutrition program.

Separately for Balochistan, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has decided to operate flights from Turbat to Sharjah to facilitate residents of Turbat.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national airline will launch Turbat-Sharjah operations from February 6. The national flag carrier will operate flights on this route twice a week.

ATR planes will be used for flight operations between Turbat and Sharjah, the spokesperson said.

