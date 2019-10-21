British High Commissioner calls on Governor Punjab

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner, Mr Thomas Drew called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House in Lahore on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and promotion of Pakistan-UK relations were discussed during the meeting.

On this occasion, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew thanked Pakistan for such great hospitality of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton in Pakistan.

Later in the day, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw called on Chairman National Accountability Bureau Javed Iqbal in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest.

The Chairman NAB thanked the High Commissioner for the provision of State-of-the-Art Forensic Science Laboratory for NAB Islamabad.

