MANCHESTER: British shadow foreign minister Afzal Khan says his ministry is looking into India’s denying Debbie Abrahams, leader of the UK Parliament’s All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, entry into the country.

Talking to ARY News, he said New Delhi would be made to account for the deportation of the British MP.

He said the issue would be raised at higher echelons of the government.

Afzal Khan asked why has India been hiding the facts when it says all is well.

Hitting out at Indian brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said the disputed territory is reeling from an eight-month-long lockdown. He stressed there is a need for talks between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.

The British minister said there are more than one lac jobs of doctors and nurses in the National Health Service of the United Kingdom. Besides, he added there are thousands of employment opportunities in technology and other sectors of the country, for which Pakistanis can seek visa as per its new policy.

He expressed satisfaction over the prevailing security situation in Pakistan saying it has led to improvement in foreign investors’ confidence. He added Pakistan is moving ahead in a right direction, results of which would be witnessed in the foreseeable future.

