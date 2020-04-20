MANCHESTER: British MP and Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons, Afzal Khan, has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for supporting Britons to return home in the difficult time amid coronavirus crisis, ARY News reported on Monday.

The British Member of Parliament Afzal Khan wrote a letter to PM Imran Khan for cooperating and helping overseas Pakistanis trapped in Pakistan due to suspension of flight operation following coronavirus crisis.

He said that 7,700 Britons were able to return to the United Kingdom (UK) following the joint efforts of Pakistani authorities and Air Marshall Arshad Malik, the CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Afzal Khan said that he wrote a letter to the British foreign secretary regarding the matter which was signed by over 90 cross-party MPs. He added, “I am pleased that the UK Government has confirmed 10 charter flights from Pakistan to UK.”

Mr Khan requested the premier to initiate flights for the British citizens from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad as thousands are still stranded. He also requested to allow passengers who are willing to take bodies of deceased persons from UK to Pakistan through the return flights besides granting travel permission to the people booked advance tickets of PIA flights.

“No doubt, the relationship between the diaspora community and Pakistan is as strong as ever, and we must do everything we can to help them during this difficult time.”

“The diaspora present in the UK helps strengthen the bilateral and economic ties between the two countries and with the month of Ramadan fast approaching, I know the community will continue their charitable donations, including to your recent coronavirus relief fund.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had been allowed on April 18 to partially restore its flight operations for the United Kingdom (UK) in order to repatriate stranded Pakistanis.

The aviation authority granted permission to the national flag-carrier to operate some special flights to the UK for bringing back nationals. The special flights will be operated from Lahore and Islamabad airports from April 19.

The PIA flights will also transport British citizens from Pakistan and brought back nationals trapped in the UK due to suspension of flight operation following coronavirus pandemic.

