British-MP-disappointed-by-UK's-failure-to-denounce-Israeli-violations

BOLTON: British Member of Parliament Yasmin Qureshi has written to their Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressing disappointment over his silence and “failure to condemn” the violation of human rights meted out to Palestinians outside Masjid e Aqsa at the hands of Israeli forces, ARY News reported Sunday.



She said that reportedly 200 Palestinians have been wounded by the brute Israeli forces as they “fired on protestors” and furthered added that it is feared about 1,500 Palestinians are in the crosshairs of being displaced from their homes with their settlements demolished in the Jerusalem neighborhood.

The storming of one of the holiest sites in Islam and that in the month of Ramazan “is a reprehensible provocation” against the feelings of millions of Muslims globally, she writes while inquiring her PM on how he is responding to what also constitutes violations of the international law.

She enquired from her PM what steps will he take to hold the Israeli government accountable for “the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem”.

It may be noted that for the same events, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a “terror state” on Saturday after Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday.

He added that Ankara had launched initiatives to mobilise international institutions.

The clashes at Islam’s third-holiest site and around East Jerusalem, which injured at least 205 Palestinians and 17 police officers, came amid mounting anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers. Israel’s Supreme Court will hold a hearing on the case on Monday

