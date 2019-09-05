British MPs agree for alleviation of Kashmiris’ sufferings

British parliamentarians have agreed to continue to work for ensuring the alleviation of suffering being faced by the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in London, the assurance was given during a closed meeting between Pakistan’s High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria with a large number of United Kingdom’s parliamentarians, facilitated by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in London.

The British lawmakers acknowledged that the Kashmir issue is an internationally recognized dispute that awaits the implementation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

On the occasion, the High Commissioner reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed people of the Occupied Kashmir in the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

He also lauded all the British parliamentarians for becoming a voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on 5th August.

Comments

comments