British-Pakistani businessmen, philanthropists call on NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of British-Pakistani businessmen and philanthropists currently visiting Pakistan called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at the Parliament House on Saturday.

Former air chief Sohail Aman was also present in the meeting, representing the Rashid Memorial Welfare Trust (RMWT) along with the other senior members.

During the meeting, the delegation was apprised of welfare projects undertaken by the NA speaker and RMWT.

A project titled Pakistan Welfare Towns (PWTs), which seeks to provide state of the art health, education and recreational facilities to the marginalised communities under one roof, came under discussion.

The PWTs will cater to the needs of special, street, orphan and abandoned children besides widows, senior citizen, and transgender to name the few.

Pakistan Welfare Town Rashidabad in Tando Allahyar Sindh is the pilot project of the initiative which is operating successfully.

Four other projects in the remaining three provinces are under construction to be completed in the next three years.

The delegation highly appreciated the untiring efforts of all the members of PWTs. It showed interest in making their valuable contributions towards the project of Pakistan Welfare Towns (PWTs) spearheaded by the speaker.

Comments

comments