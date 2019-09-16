British PM Boris Johnson compares UK to The Incredible Hulk

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has likened UK to comic character The Incredible Hulk in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

He made the remarks in an interview with the Mail a day before heading to Luxembourg for talks in pursuit of a deal.

Johnson likened Britain to the fictional scientist Bruce Banner, who transforms into the monstrous green Hulk when he is angry in the Marvel superhero comics and movies.

The premier has vowed the UK will break out of the “manacles” of the EU like the Incredible Hulk.

“Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them,” he told the Mail on Sunday.

“Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country. We will come out on 31 October and we will get it done.”

“The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” he added.

While Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo who plays the superhero Avengers films suggested Johnson’s metaphor was ill-conceived.

“Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason,” he wrote.

Like the actor, many people think the prime minister lacked understanding of the comic book character when he made the comparison.

Brexit Coordinator for European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt thinks even to Trumpian standards, this analogy is childish.

Even to Trumpian standards the Hulk comparison is infantile. Is the EU supposed to be scared by this? The British public impressed? Is this Boris Johnson whistling in the dark? https://t.co/g6FwEQCTMG — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) September 15, 2019

Johnson seemed confident about the prospects of reaching a Brexit deal in time.

