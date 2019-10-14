British royal couple arriving in Islamabad today

The British Royal couple, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince Willian and Kate Middleton are due to arrive in Islamabad on Monday (today) for a five-day official visit to Pakistan.

British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew said during their five-day visit, the Royal couple would visit the ‘breadth and depth’ of Pakistan.

In his video message shared on Twitter, the High Commissioner said the visit would largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation.

He said most importantly the Royal couple hopes to meet as many Pakistanis as possible during the visit particularly the youth who are shaping the future of the country.

Drew added that the duo is looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan.

As per the schedule announced by Foreign Office, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on October 15.

Afterward, William and Kate will travel to Lahore on October 16, arriving a day later (Oct 17) in Chitral.

The Royal couple, after the completion of their tour to Pakistan, will return to Britain on Oct 18.

It will be the first royal visit to Pakistan in 13 years. The last one was by Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who spent five days in Pakistan in 2006.

