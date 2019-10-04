British royal couple looking forward to building ‘lasting friendship’ with Pakistan in upcoming visit

LONDON: The British royal couple, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan in their first-ever official visit to the country starting from Oct 14.

“Whilst the Duke and Duchess’s programme will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation, ” the communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a statement.

“From the modern leafy capital Islamabad to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes.”

Throughout the tour, the royal couple will visit programmes which empower young people, and organisations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life.

“The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future,” the statement read.

Their programme will also cover how communities in Pakistan are rapidly responding and adapting to the effects of climate change.

“This a key area of interest for Their Royal Highnesses; they are keen to learn more about the climate change issues affecting Pakistan and our world, and the positive work being undertaken to combat these challenges,” it said.

They will also spend time understanding the complex security picture in Pakistan and learning more about the challenges and opportunities, both of the past and today.

The UK has been a key partner for Pakistan, and The Duke and Duchess will meet UK and Pakistan military personnel who are sharing expertise to improve security.

As with previous overseas visits, the statement said, the Duke and Duchess have asked that this tour allow them opportunities to meet as many Pakistanis as possible.

“Over the course of the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars.”

