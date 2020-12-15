British team supervises MRCP (UK) PACES exams in Pakistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A team of the Federation of Royal Colleges of Physicians of United Kingdom headed by Dr. Donald on Tuesday visited Pakistan where it held a clinical examination, ARY NEWS reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the clinical examinations for Membership of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the United Kingdom (MRCP) UK PACES were held at Pak-Emirates Military Hospital in Rawalpindi. “45 candidates participated in the three-day exams,” the army’s media wing said.

Dr. Donald, who headed the team, said that MRCP exams were conducted in 36 countries globally and every year over 25,000 doctors appear in the exams at 100 separate destinations.

He said that doctors in Pakistan were facilitated after the exams were held within the country. The British team visited the country under an agreement with the Surgeon General of Pakistan Army.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MRCP (UK) PACES exams were held for the first time in Pakistan during February this year.

Commenting on the examination process on MRCP website, Dr Donald said: ‘The February event went extremely smoothly with great efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by the local examination team. Congratulations are due to all who supported the mock examination and the surrounding arrangements.’

