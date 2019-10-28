British tourist Anna’s 3000 miles in Pakistan

LONDON: British tourist Anna Aleksandrova spent two weeks in Pakistan and visited Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Lahore, Islamabad, Gilgit, Karimabad, Hunza, Saidu Shareef in Swat and Peshawar.

Anna Aleksandrova landed at Karachi airport and traveled to Hyderabad, Larkana and overnight by train to Lahore and Wagah border then Islamabad to Gilgit through different cities and villages. She interacted with locals and took lots of photos of them which she uploaded on her website on her return.

Talking to ARY News in London, British tourist Anna said she still remembers Pakistani security personals, particularly constable Latif.

Anna said: “I was actually amazed by how good looking some of the security escorts that we met on our travels were, in particular, one officer his name was Latif, I still, despite being married I still find hard to forget him and my husband often makes jokes that on my next trip to Pakistan I will be travelling alone.”

Talking the cities she visited, Anna named few: “Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Lahore, Islamabad, Gilgit, Karimabad, Hunza, Saidu Shareef in Swat and Peshawar.”

She praised the new flexible visa policy by government to attract tourists: “I think your country is great for tourism, its wonderful news that the visa regime has been eased up in the last few months and I know that a lot of people are coming to Pakistan as a result.”

She also learnt a few Urdu sentences during her visit.

“One sentence I mastered to perfection is, Larki Kabhi Nahi Dekhi kya?” Anna concluded.

