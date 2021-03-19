Thugs kill Britisher Hussain Chaudhry as he tried to save his mother

An 18-year-old law student has been stabbed to death in East London as he tried to protect his mother from alleged burglars attempting to steal designer jackets from their family mart.

Hussain Chaudhry suffered a wound to his neck outside his home in Walthamstow yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his mother and brother were also found with slash wounds to their hands. Their conditions are described by police as non-life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives have launched a murder investigation but so far there have been no arrests.

Witnesses said the boy was stabbed in the neck by an attacker posing as a customer who then fled the scene.

According to a local daily, his uncle Reiss Chaudhry said: “He died protecting his mother from the robbers. He died in her lap. He was studying law at SOAS. He was a great boy. His mother is in surgery – her hand has been severely cut. We are all devastated.”

Police said they were called late in the evening on Wednesday to reports of a stabbing incident. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.

“The attack happened on a busy road during rush-hour and I know there would have been lots of vehicles passing at the time of the incident. I would ask anybody who was driving in the area to check their dashcams and local residents to review the footage on their doorbell cameras as these could hold vital information about what happened.”

Additional officers will be in the area over the coming days to help reassure the community and listen to concerns from residents.

