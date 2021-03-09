Broadsheet commission chief declines salary, perks

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet lauded on Tuesday Chairperson of the Broadsheet Commission Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed’s decision to decline a salary and perks offered to him by the government for heading the panel tasked to investigate the Broadhseet saga.

The cabinet that met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair took up a 16-point agenda, according to informed sources. The meeting decided to uphold Justice Azmat’s decision regarding the salary and perks.

The cabinet approved a donation to the Saarc Covid Emergency Fund. It also approved the State Bank of Pakistan’s amendment bill and endorsed the government’s decision to issue new licences to Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs).

Besides, the prime minister was briefed on the Islamabad Metro Bus project as well. The cabinet put on hold the appointment of the member finance of Nepra’s appellate tribunal.

It approved the draft of the Pakistan Institute of Education Bill 2021 and gave a go-ahead for the appointment of Azaz Ahmed as managing director of the National Transmission Dispatch Company (NTDC).

The meeting endorsed the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee and Energy Committee.

