ISLAMABAD: Federal information and broadcast minister Shibli Faraz said Tuesday the country regressed due to NRO culture where corrupt ones were left scot-free and used their politics to make favorable deals only, ARY News reported.

These days Broadsheet scandal has become a popular topic and that is exactly how it should be, said Shibli Faraz, adding that the inquiry commission we have constituted is according to a legal act and the ruling party has nothing to do with this to begin with.

“Broadsheet is same an issue as was Panama Leaks,” he said while speaking to a press conference earlier today. “It is our responsibility to conduct transparent inquiry into this scandal.”

We are living in a culture where committing huge corruption is not considered wrong at all, and those who don’t corrupt themselves are considered losers, on the contrary, Faraz claimed.

It’s the people of Pakistan that deserve to know who did what in this country. We are bearing the brunt of agreements the past governments had made because we are honoring the government of Pakistan’s involvement in them.

Separately on the impending Senate polls, the information minister said horse-trading has been a common practice but we want these elections to be conducted without any rigging.

READ: Cabinet okays formation of commission to investigate Broadsheet scandal

“What is the use of such a parliament where rich buy their seats and rule the people,” he rhetorically asked.

Even when Prime Minister Imran Khan took the principal stance of introducing open balloting in the Senate elections, which is also enshrined in the Charter of Democracy signed by opposition parties, the major opposition parties are now protesting the idea.

He said if necessary the government would table this proposition in the parliament as well.

Comments

comments