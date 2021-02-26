‘Broadsheet paid us Rs5mn for settlement’, claims Hussain Nawaz

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s son Hussain Nawaz on Friday claimed that the UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC paid Rs5 million to his family for settlement, ARY News reported.

In a video, Hussain Nawaz said that that they could demand more but they accepted the offer on their lawyers’ advice. He maintained that Broadsheet paid the amount to avoid the court.

Broadsheet paid 20,000 pounds in legal costs to his family after withdrawing its claim over the family’s Avenfield property in London, he added.

Hussain Nawaz also criticized Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar over leveling false allegations on his family.

Read More: Justice Retd Azmat Saeed appointed head of Broadsheet commission

Earlier on January 30, the federal government had notified the appointment of Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed Shaikh as the head of an inquiry commission to investigate into Broadsheet scandal.

A notification had been issued by the Cabinet Secretariat regarding the appointment of Justice Retd Azmat Saeed Shaikh as the head of the inquiry commission on Broadsheet revelations.

It stated that Shaikh’s appointment had been made under Section 3 of the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act 2017, whereas, the terms of reference (ToRs) was also mentioned in the notification.

