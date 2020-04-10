Brother-in-law of Sindh CM laid to rest in Karachi: sources

KARACHI: Brother-in-law of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has been laid to rest at Wadiy-e-Hussain, Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Syed Mehdi Shah was pronounced dead at a private hospital of Karachi, where he was under treatment due to coronavirus infection.

He was laid to rest in the late night hours on Friday. The funeral was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and close relatives of the family.

Sources within the Pakistan People’s Party said, Syed Mehdi Shah had contracted the virus soon after returning from Iraq,” they said adding that the victim was a government servant and was currently posted as Managing Director (MD) SITE.

Read more: CM Sindh’s brother-in-law dies of coronavirus in Karachi

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Chief Minister Punjab, Usmsn Buzdar, Faisal Vawda and others have expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of CM Sindh’s brother-in-law Syed Mehdi Shah.

Extending their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, the aforesaid leaders prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Comments

comments