Brother of TV star shot dead in in front of kid and wife

A brother of a reality TV star fell victim to a shooting incident in London, after unknown gunman shot him with bullets just inches away from his over million Euros property.

The even more tragic part of the shooting was that the incident occurred infront of the victim’s wife and an infant child.

The victim was identified by the British authorities as 36-year-old Flamur ‘Alex’ Beqiri, a Swedish national, and brother of Real Housewives of Cheshire star Missé Beqiri. The victim also shared an image with his sister on social media with a caption ‘brothers’.

According to the details of the incident, a volley of bullets were fired at him on Battersea Church Road, South London, on his return to his £1.5million home at around 9:00 pm on Tuesday.

As the gunman fled the scene of the slaughter, emergency services were called in but despite their efforts and those of a health worker neighbour to save Swedish record label owner Mr Beqiri was pronounced dead.

Mr Beqiri is reported to have married his wife, Debora Krasniqi, in Cernobbio by Lake Como, Italy, in October 2018 after the two fall in love with each other.

Ms Krasniqi told the British media that the pair, initially just friends, “fell deeply in love” at his sister’s wedding after speaking for “endless hours over the phone”.

“There was always something special about our connection and bond,” she said.

The authorities have begun probe into the murder incident and are still clueless about the motives of the incident.

