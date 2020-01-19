Two brothers killed, cop injured in Punjab’s separate domestic disputes

LAHORE: Two brothers were killed and a policeman was injured in separate incidents of domestic disputes in Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

In one of the incidents that occurred in Jaranwala city of Faisalabad district, two brothers were killed at the hands of their another brother, who opened fire on them over a domestic dispute.

“The accused and both the deceased were brothers,” said the police, which initiated a search operation for the culprit, who fled the site of the killing.

In another incident, policemen sustained bullet wounds after unidentified men opened fire on him over an old personal dispute in Gujranwala city of the province.

The cop was identified as sub-inspector Riffat Pasha and was currently deployed at the Special Branch Lahore.

He is shifted at a local hospital for treatment as police have begun a hunt for the culprits involved in the attack.

Killings over personal or domestic disputes occur occasionally in the parts of the country and in one such incident, four people were killed over domestic dispute in Sheikh Alghari, an area of Mansehra in August 2019.

According to the local police, killer identified as Majid, opened indiscriminate fire, which resulted in the death of his father, sister, brother and her sister-in-law. The accused managed to flee away from the crime scene.

The rescue teams shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility. Case of the incident has been lodged.

“Raids being conducted to arrest the culprit”, the police said.

In August of the same year, at least seven members of a family were shot dead in Sargodha over a domestic dispute.

“The killer was mentally ill, who committed suicide after shooting seven members of the member”, police said about the appalling incident.

Getting the information of the incident, rescue teams had reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital. Three women are also included in the deceased.

On the other hand, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab taking notice of the matter has summoned report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha.

