All preparations completed ahead of launching BRT Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) authorities have completed all preparations ahead of the launching of long-awaited Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar project which would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive coverage of BRT Peshawar by ARY News, the anchorperson Adil Abbasi said that the commuters in the provincial capital of KP are all set to avail services of the mega project completed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite facing much criticism by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government in KP over failure to comply with the six-month deadline for its completion, as well as against its planning and design, the project is readied to be launched after almost two years and eight months.

The KP Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Kamran Bangash, told ARY News that diesel hybrid environment-friendly buses will be used for providing low-cost transport facilities to the masses.

“128 buses will be run by tomorrow (Thursday) from the beginning phase of the BRT which will be increased to 220, covering many destinations from Chamkani to industrial areas. The state-of-the-art project has the capacity to provide services to 360,000 passengers.”

The provincial minister asked citizens to avail the ‘third-generation transport facility’ with the ticketing cost from Rs10 to Rs50 as per route plans. The long-awaited project is said to have been an achievement of the KP government for significantly reducing the transport problems of the masses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to inaugurate Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar project and he will be accompanied by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other senior officials.

The BRT project consists of a 27.5km main track and 31 stations while the length of the feeder routes is 62km and has 146 stops.

The main track is connected to seven different areas of the city so that the people can travel from their areas in small buses to reach the main route. Three mega commercial plazas would be completed in June 2021, but the bus parking areas are ready.

Comments

comments