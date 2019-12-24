BRT Peshawar probe: FIA team reaches PDA office: sources

PESHAWAR: A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday reached Peshawar Development Authority’s (PDA) to probe into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources privy to the development, it was learnt by ARY News that the whole record of the BRT Peshawar will be handed over to the FIA team and the DG PDA will brief FIA team for two days.

Earlier this month, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government spokesperson, Ajmal Wazir had said that the provincial government would cooperate with the FIA in BRT Peshawar probe.

He had said the stance of the provincial government was not properly listened by the Peshawar High Court.

On November, 14, the PHC had handed down the judgment on BRT and directed the FIA to probe the Project and submit the report within 45 days.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, in the month of October, had announced new date for the completion of Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The provincial government admitted its mistake for making another delay in the functionalisation of BRT project. The project would now be completed by the end of 2019, said KP’s Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed on May 12 to work day and night for completion of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

