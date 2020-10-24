BRT Peshawar resumes after minor hiccup; introduces new express route

PESHAWAR: Bus Rapid Transit service in Peshawar for mass commuting has been restored on Saturday with an updated route after it was suspended last month over intermittent technical issues, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Peshawar’s state of the art bus rapid transit service which is reportedly built on international standards has finally been resumed after a brief interruption lasting over a month following technical issues to emerge in the system and buses.

The technical faults that caused hiccups in the commute service have now been resolved, the service management confirmed.

It may be noted that with the restoration of service, the authority has introduced an express route comprising 11 destinations that is between Hayatabad and Khyber Bazaar, a special itinerary announced just today.

The management said it introduced the new express route to facilitate citizens and cut down traffic on roads and that the buses will be at their disposal at each stop every two- to three minutes.

READ: BRT Peshawar service to resume from October 25: spokesperson

The spokesperson for BRT Peshawar said that after the issues were addressed, the systems have now been installed with new tools. They are now tested for their load capacity and road trajectory, he said.

He said the purpose of the service is to provide citizens with a secure and eco-friendly service on cheap prices so the masses can afford it.

The newly restored BRT has instructed people to abide by COVID-19 SOPs while travelling and has advised them not to occupy seats dedicated for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those for women.

