BTS fixes fans’ hearts with cover of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’

K-Pop sensation BTS sent hearts flying when they chose to cover Coldplay’s evergreen song Fix You during their MTV Unplugged performance, reported Rolling Stone.

The seven-member Korean band’s rendition of the hit track is garnering rave reviews, with Rolling Stone calling it “angelic, meticulously arranged, and goose-bump-inducing.”

Talking about the decision to choose this particular song for their Unplugged session, member Jimin said, “This song gave us comfort so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you as well.”

The video was shared by Coldplay on their official Twitter account, according to Twitter watchdog ‘Chart Data’, it was the top trending music-related video on YouTube US.

.@BTS_twt's "Fix You (@MTV Unplugged @coldplay Cover)" is now the top trending music related video on YouTube US. — chart data (@chartdata) February 24, 2021

Needless to say, their fans, or the BTS Army as they are called, were thrilled to see their idols perform Fix You, especially after a particularly hard year with the COVID pandemic still raging in major parts of the world.

I really need BTS’ Fix You cover on my Spotify playlist. — Rafranz⁷ (@RafranzDavis) February 24, 2021

One fan wrote, “BTS performing Fix You by Coldplay makes sense and it’s meaningful because to most of us, they really fixed us, they healed us during those times when we tried our best and didn’t succeed.”

no but bts performing fix you by coldplay makes sense & it's meaningful because to most of us, they really fixed us, they healed us during those time when we tried our best & didnt succeed, the lyrics really fit, they healed & they fixed, im so glad i found bangtan — ً CHIN. (@deophoria) February 24, 2021

