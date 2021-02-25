Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


BTS fixes fans’ hearts with cover of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’

BTS

K-Pop sensation BTS sent hearts flying when they chose to cover Coldplay’s evergreen song Fix You during their MTV Unplugged performance, reported Rolling Stone.

The seven-member Korean band’s rendition of the hit track is garnering rave reviews, with Rolling Stone calling it “angelic, meticulously arranged, and goose-bump-inducing.”

Talking about the decision to choose this particular song for their Unplugged session, member Jimin said, “This song gave us comfort so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you as well.”

The video was shared by Coldplay on their official Twitter account, according to Twitter watchdog ‘Chart Data’, it was the top trending music-related video on YouTube US.

Needless to say, their fans, or the BTS Army as they are called, were thrilled to see their idols perform Fix You, especially after a particularly hard year with the COVID pandemic still raging in major parts of the world.

One fan wrote, “BTS performing Fix You by Coldplay makes sense and it’s meaningful because to most of us, they really fixed us, they healed us during those times when we tried our best and didn’t succeed.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Designer Ali Xeeshan and wife Myrah blessed with a baby boy

Lifestyle

Next ‘Star Wars’ series to hit Disney streaming service in May

Lifestyle

Aima Baig pens lengthy birthday note for beau Shahbaz Shigri

Lifestyle

Tom and Jerry set to return in a new live-action film


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close