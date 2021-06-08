Budget 2021-22: Sindh to allocate Rs 3bn for Karachi buses

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to allocate more than Rs3 billion for the purchase of new buses in Karachi in the provincial budget for the year 2021-22, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the provincial government has decided to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the upcoming budget. Around 24 billion rupees allocation is proposed for the schemes, sources said.

The budget would have water supply and road construction projects for the port city.

In the provincial budget, allocations have been made for the schemes in Lyari, Malir, Baldia Town, Keamari and the District Central.

The budget proposals included 20 percent increment in salaries of the government employees, while 20 pct increase in pensions is also expected in the new Sindh budget.

The salaries also expected to be enhanced according to the pay scales of the employees.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who holds the portfolio of provincial finance minister as well, will present on June 15 the provincial budget in Sindh Assembly for the fiscal year 2021-22.

