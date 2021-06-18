Web Analytics
Budget 2021-22: KP announces ‘record’ increase in salaries, allowances

KP Budget 2021-22

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra unveiled on Friday the provincial budget 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs1.118 trillion.

Taking to Twitter after presenting the budget in the provincial legislature, Jhagra said: “Pakhtunkhwa has fulfilled its promise with the Government employees; a record increase of more than 37% in pay and allowances, while also providing a handsome housing allowance in line with @ImranKhanPTI vision of housing for all.” 

According to the budgetary document, all government employees will get 10% ad-hoc relief allowance, 20% increase in functional or sectoral allowance (for those who are not drawing any special allowance), and 75 minimum increase in housing allowance.

The KP CM’s special assistant on information tweeted: “A moment of pride for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to come up with its 1st ever budget to cross the trillion rupee threshold. Budget for 2021-22 comes as development-focused budget with an increase in development funds reaching 371B pkr.”

He said major tax reliefs have been announced in the budget 2021-22, including 0% agriculture land tax and professional tax beside high rebates and amnesty schemes for tax-payers.

