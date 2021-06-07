LAHORE: The budget of the Punjab province for the next fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented before the provincial assembly on June 14 with a proposed increase of 10 percent in salaries and pensions of the government employees, ARY NEWS reported.

According to salient features of the Punjab budget, other than an increase in salaries, the development outlay-Annual Development Plan (ADP)- for the province will be set at Rs480 billion for the next fiscal year.

A total of Rs265 billion would be earmarked for the ongoing projects while Rs130 billion would be set aside for new uplift schemes. A development budget of Rs62 billion is earmarked for Lahore uplift projects.

The home department Punjab would get Rs1.90 billion for development projects, Rs78 billion would be earmarked for specialized healthcare and Rs60 billion for universal health coverage under the health insurance programme.

For other uplift projects, Rs1.23 billion would be earmarked for the establishment of a health facility in district headquarter Gujranwala, while Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat University, and DHQ Gujrat would receive funds of Rs350 million.

The Institute of Cardiology Multan has sought funds of Rs700 million while PKLI demanded Rs1 billion for its specialized healthcare unit in the budget 2021-22.

Previously in a report, it was noted that 35 per cent of the development funds will be earmarked for the uplift projects in South Punjab.

The budget 2021-22 carries a proposal of Rs10.24 billion to be earmarked for higher education, and Rs1 billion for special education.

Read More: ‘Upcoming budget envisages maximum relief to common man’

Rs58.24 billion will be earmarked for water supply and sewerage projects, Rs44 billion for irrigation projects, and Rs23 billion for agriculture development.

The provincial government has also proposed a budget of Rs28 billion for transport projects, Rs18.86 billion for governance and information technology projects, Rs12.88 billion on energy projects, and Rs32 billion for urban development projects.

Comments

comments