Budget 2021-22: Sindh govt plans to save Rs40bn via austerity measures

Sindh Austerity Measures

KARACHI: Sindh government has planned to save Rs 40 billion through austerity measures that included minimizing non-development expenditure in the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details that have emerged after approval of the budget from the provincial cabinet, the government has proposed minimizing non-development expenditure by 34 percent.

No vehicles would be purchased during the next fiscal year while a balance would also be ensured in provincial spending through financial governance under the plan to adopt austerity measures.

However, the development budget will be given a priority in the Sindh budget 2021-22 with an increase of 48 percent planned in the provincial ADP.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh cabinet approved the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 with an overall outlay of Rs1.47 trillion.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a special meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss and approve the budget 2021-22, which he will unveil in the Sindh Assembly session later today.

The provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tweeted that the cabinet approved an increase of 20% in salaries of government employees and set the minimum monthly wage at Rs25,000.

He said no new tax is being introduced for the next fiscal year by the provincial government.

With a total outlay of over Rs1.4 trillion, Rs222 billion allocation has been earmarked for the provincial development programme in the annual budget, according to government sources.

The provincial government will announce a special development package for Karachi in the new budget, with an allocation of Rs24 billion for launching 10 new mega projects for the metropolis.

