ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Thursday (today) constituted a high powered committee to rectify abnormalities in the federal budget, ARY News reported.

An 18-member delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by its President Engineer Daroo Khan called on the Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and told him about the oddities in the budget.

A decision was made to address the legitimate grievances of the business community and to boost the economic and trade functions of the economy, besides adding to ease of doing business.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Syed Shabbar Zadi were also present in the meeting, a press release post meeting said.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh assured the business community for accommodating their valued suggestions in the Federal Budget 2019-20 to promote trade and business and fast tracking of economic development in the country.

Sheikh briefed the participants about economic priorities of the government and austerity measures being undertaken which reduced expenditures upto Rs.50 billion as well as the parliamentarians making a voluntary 10% decrease in the salary of the Prime Minister and his Cabinet members.

Comments

comments