Apple mulls launch of two budget friendly iPhones in 2020

Customers looking for a cheaper alternative to Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 may soon have multiple options to choose from as the developer has finally given in to the middle-tear market.

According to a new report from, Apple is planning on releasing not one, but two, versions of its revamped, budget-friendly, iPhone SE.

Both of the new devices will reportedly come equipped with an LCD display as opposed to Apple’s more expensive OLED display – a difference that will likely lower the price significantly.

According to Appleinsider, they will likely have different screen sizes. A larger version will come with a 6.1-inch display while a smaller version will span 5.5-inches.

The report is based on packaging orders received by a Taiwan based company for two iPhone SE 2 models, though the existence of those differing models has yet to be corroborated.

Colors are expected to include space gray, silver, and product red, according to well-informed sources.

The iPhone SE 2 will reportedly be similar to the design of the iPhone 8 but will come with Apple’s newest processor, the A13 Bionic – the same chip included in both new iPhone 11’s – despite having 1GB less RAM than Apple’s premium models.

