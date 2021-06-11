Budget 2021-22: Opposition vows to jointly give govt tough time in Parliament    

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the federal government’s budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that the opposition parties, despite differences, will jointly resist the budget in the Parliament, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists following the National Assembly budget session in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they would thwart the budget in Parliament through the power of vote.

Lambasting the finance minister, the PPP chairman said that the people were facing record-high inflation and unemployment but it seemed that the minister was talking about the economy and budget of any other country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that they will give a tough time to the government in the Parliament. He maintained that people were dying from starvation in the country but surprisingly the government claimed that the economy was improving.

Earlier today, amidst ruckus by the opposition, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had unveiled the federal budget 2021-22 in the National Assembly.

He had started his budget speech by stating that the biggest challenge for the incumbent government was to bring the national economy back on the path of recovery.

