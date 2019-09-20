Looking for the Best Budget Phone for PKR 30,000/- , Here’s the List

Today’s youth is enamored with social media. With the rise of TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram Stories around the world, it’s safe to say that creating and consuming video content are two things that are the closest to the hearts of the youth. That, and of course, gaming.

With new titles coming out daily, each featuring increasingly flashy graphics and innovative gameplay to boot, mobile games attract a great deal of attention from smartphone users. Having a handset that runs new games is just one factor.

Users look for a device that also has a great camera and a good battery lifeso it does not run out of power while they are out and about. And finally, what good is any device if it doesn’t look good? Smartphones have become an accessory and perhaps even a fashion statement.

There’s another key criterion that many users are particularly sensitive about, that is price. They tend to gravitate towards buying handsets that are more value-oriented, often at the expense of a quality user experience.

Which is why we have compiled a list of the best, most value-for-money smartphones under the range of PKR 30,000/-.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition makes it to the number one spot for the best smartphone under PKR 30,000/-. This device became a category leader upon its first debut back in January and now it has made a comeback with its super luxurious and exquisite leather design.

This device makes it to the top because it is fully loaded with cutting-edge technology all through its design, display, speed, and camera. It features a large 6.26-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop display, a 13MP+2MP AI Camera with Master AI support, a powerful 4,000mAh battery and an upgraded 64GB of storage.

The camera quality and long-lasting battery are the two main features Huawei is recognized for, and rightfully so. Plus the Faux Leather design in Amber Brown really gives this phone an edge over competitors.

Overall this smartphone promises a complete flagship experience that outdoes all other entry-level smartphones currently available on the market. It retails for PKR 28,999/-.

Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A20 comes with 6.4 inches OLED Panel, a dewdrop notch and minimal bezels. It is powered by Exynos 7884 chipset and 3GB of RAM with a built-in storage of 32GB.

There is a dual-camera setup on the back with 13MP (F1.9) + 5MP (F2.2) and a single camera on the front 8MP (F/2.0). The device is slick and it’s extremely comfortable to hold and operate.Samsung’s One UI is sublime and very simple to navigate and get used to. The camera performance and battery life is also impressive.

However, Galaxy A20 is primarily meant for very basic users due to the choice of chipset and performance configuration. Casual games are playable, but hardcore usage doesn’t run smoothly. This device costs PKR 29,999/-

OPPO A5

Oppo A5 comes with a notched display of 6.2 inches with 720×1520 pixel resolution and 4230 mAh battery. The phone has 32/64GB storage variants with 4GB of RAM and a 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The performance of this phone is pretty decent, however it’s the good battery life and camera quality which makes this phone valuable. The only drawback would be that while day to day tasks work decently, intense usage and gaming suffers due to the mid-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. Oppo A5 costs PKR 29,999/-.

VIVO Y15

Vivo Y15 is another strong contender in this category. It has a clean and sleek looking design with a dewdrop notch and 6.35 inches LCD display. It is powered by 2.0GHz Octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone offers a triple camera setup at the back and one at the front with an amazing 5000mAh of battery. While the specifications looked promising, and the device performs well, the only improvement we wish for is the quality of its rear-camera which many users felt was not quite up-to the mark. This device retails for PKR 29,999/-.

