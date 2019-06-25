LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Law and Parliamentary affairs, Raja Basharat today (Tuesday) revealed that the provincial budget for Punjab was approved by the assembly today in record time, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Basharat said that the opposition had claimed that they won’t let this budget pass but the government had maintained that it would be passed without a hitch.

Basharat hailing it as a historic achievement said: “This is the first time in the parliamentary history of the country that a budget has been approved in 1 hour and 43 minutes.”

Basharat further revealed that the opposition had raised concerns over 3 matters which would be deliberated upon.

The Minister went on to claim that the current budget channeling the spirit and wishes of the nation and would work as a catalyst to improve living standards in the province.

He also claimed that the opposition failed in finding lacuna and matters of serious concern in the budget which has to be a testament to the budget’s brilliance.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar, in a statement issued on June 17 had said, rights of people of South Punjab had been abused in past but it was now time for compensation.

He assured that funds allocated for South Punjab will neither be used in any other project nor to any other city or province as Punjab cabinet has accorded approval to this decision.

He said the incumbent government had allocated thirty-five percent in development budget for South Punjab.

