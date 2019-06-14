ISLAMABAD: The budget session on Friday was deferred as lawmakers from the government benches created ruckus in the House during the speech of National Assembly’s Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

As the NA session to debate over the federal budget began, MNAs from the government side started shouting against the opposition, which constantly hindered the speech of the president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

It was reported that Shehbaz sat back on his chair from the rostrum about 30 times within the duration of over 40 minutes of the session.

The speaker of the assembly repeatedly attempted to clam the situation inside the house but failed to do so. Subsequently, the budget session was adjourned.

Outside the parliament, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, while speaking to media condemned the behaviour of government MNAs. “The ruling party sabotaged the budget session,” he said.

The government lawmakers should not disrespect parliamentary norms, “such circumstances are not good for Pakistan,” Asif added.

The former minister claimed that the constitution and constitutional institutions are in danger again. “We will fight the battle for the rights of constitutional bodies, judiciary and the constitution.”

He said, “We can hear the alarm bells ringing and we will stand with the constitution, and pay whatever the price may be.”

Expressing dismay, he said “what kind of parliamentarians are they? who are after throwing their own government down.”

The government ministers told that the prime minister asked them to hijack the house, Asif continued.

It is pertinent to mention that on June 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government presented its first federal budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

On Friday (today), a debate session of the assembly was summoned to discuss the federal budget.

