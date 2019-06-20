Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Budget spells pain and misery for people: Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday took aim at the PTI-led coalition government over its economic policies saying if the budget is anything to go by, it spells pain and misery for the people.

“How do you explain the government’s economic policy? This Budget, coming on the heels of two failed mini-budgets, will further contract economy, lead to price hike & reduce social sector spending,” he said in a series of tweets.

“The free-fall of rupee against dollar has further overburdened people, making it next to impossible for them to make their both ends meet,” the PML-N president said and added the PTI government has neither a plan nor capacity to run the economy and steer the country out of the problems created by their own incompetence.

“There is still time for the government to revise the Budget and make it people-friendly.  Yesterday, I suggested a whole range of measures that can be incorporated to make it less harsh on the people,” he said.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’ to be launched in KP’s tribal districts today

Pakistan

Two more cases of polio virus surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan

Supplying 150 MW electricity to K-Electric: NTDC spokesperson

Pakistan

Over 70 traders booked for clashing with lawyers in Pakpattan


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close