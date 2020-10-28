A heart-stopping video has surfaced showing a buffalo crashing into a safari vehicle while trying to escape a pride of hungry lions at Kruger National Park in north-eastern South Africa.

The video shows the buffalo ramming into a jeep head-first with a lion clinging on to its back.

Posted on October 27, the clip shows the distressed animal running in front of one of two vehicles carrying tourists. The buffalo is surrounded by a lion and two lionesses as the male assaults the animal, sinking his teeth and claws into its hide.

WARNING: Some people may find this video disturbing. So, viewer discretion is advised.

The animal tries to shake the lion clinging to him and spins in a frenzy but is unable to get away. The buffalo hits its horns on the rear of the safari truck, causing a crunching sound as they collide with brake lights.

Scared, the lion retreats for a moment but bolts after the beast when he heads into the plains.

One of the tourists on board the vehicles said that they followed the lion to see “what he was running after” and “in a matter of seconds” the action happened at the game vehicle.

