No bugs found in Indian pilot Abhinandan, reveal medical tests

NEW DELHI: No bugs have been found implanted in Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who returned to India last week after being released by Pakistan army as a peace gesture.

An MRI scan revealed that no bugs have been implanted in the Indian pilot. However, it showed an injury in his lower spine which could have happened following his ejection from the MiG-21 fighter plane which crashed after being shot down by a military jet of the Pakistan Air Force for violating Pakistani airspace.

Abhinandan will likely undergo some more medical tests and treatment at a Delhi hospital.

Pakistani officials earlier on March 1 handed over Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India authorities at Wahga Border crossing as a peace gesture aimed at calming tensions with New Delhi.

Since his release, the IAF officer had undergone multiple medical tests and had to face questioning in connection with his being in Pakistan army’s custody since his arrest.

A large number of world leaders have lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release Abhinandan.

A day earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani lauded the release of the Indian pilot.

