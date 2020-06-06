Shah Zain Bugti tests positive for COVID-19

QUETTA: Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, grandson of the late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, and his four guards tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Shah Zain Bugti quarantined himself at his home after developing symptoms of the virus.

Upon having symptoms, Shah Zain Bugti’s test had been conducted which turned out to be positive today, the sources added.

