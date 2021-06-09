Builder demolishes Rs100mn house while its owners are on holiday

LEICESTER: A builder demolished a house worth over Rs104 million while its owners were on holiday after a dispute over money in Leicestershire, UK.

According to the details, the furious builder decided to undo all the work he had done on the house located alongside Guildford Road in Leicester after the owner refused to pay him Rs 0.77 million for work to make the home “more environmentally friendly.”

The owner, who bought the house last year, told the media that he and the builder who had been working on the house had a dispute over money.

He said “I bought the house last year. The builder started in February and we wanted lots of work done so it could become our family home for six of us. We wanted a two-storey extension, a new roof, new wiring and for it to be more environmentally-friendly. Unfortunately I picked the worst builder.”

The homeowner explained that, after refusing to pay the builder Rs0.77mn, the builder left the building in its current state and the scaffolding was then retrieved by the scaffolding company, Leicestershire Live reported.

He continued, “I had gone on holiday and was 200 miles when it all happened on Tuesday. I’ve contacted the police, who said it was a dispute and not a criminal case, and I’ve emailed Trading Standards. I’m still on holiday so it’s difficult to sort out from here.”

