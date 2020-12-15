Builder’s abduction: Court grants physical remand of DSP, others

KARACHI: A court granted on Tuesday physical remand of Saeedabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rashid Iqbal and other police officials until December 17 in a case pertaining to the abduction of a builder for ransom.

DSP Iqbal, driver Nasir, constables Amir and Waseem were handed over to the police for investigation.

The investigation officer who produced the suspects before the court to seek their physical remand informed that the DSP’s mobile phone was used in the abduction of the businessman. Moreover, the abductee was kept in Iqbal’s office after his kidnapping, he revealed.

AVCC arrests two more policemen in Karachi

Earlier, a spokesperson of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) said four people including the DSP were arrested in the case. He said Iqbal’s gun and mobile phone were used in the offense. The DSP had taken Rs1.5 million ransom from the builder’s family for his safe release, the spokesman said.

The businessman, identified as Shoib, registered the FIR against his abduction from a construction site in Gulistan-e-Johar.

