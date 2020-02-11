At least six dead as three-storey building collapses in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: At least six people lost their lives and seven sustained injuries after a three-storey residential building has collapsed situated in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris while a rescue operation is underway to pull out the remaining affectees including women and children.

The dead bodies and injured persons including a child in sensitive condition were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Locals feared rise in casualties as at least three families were residing in the building.

Rescue sources said the building was in dilapidated condition which collapsed after the construction of a market adjacent to it. Several teams have rushed to the site and commenced a rescue operation.

Earlier in the day, a two-storey under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Sikandarabad area.

According to police, the two-storey building which was under construction and located at Sikandarabad near Kemari, area of Karachi, has been collapsed, while the rescue teams have reached the site and started the relief operations.

No report of casualties has been reported so far, said police. The under-construction building was named after Muhammad Qasim.

