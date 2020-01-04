Building in Karachi crumbling under its weight evacuated
کراچی کی ٹمبر مارکیٹ میں ایک اور عمارت میں دراڑیں پڑنے لگیں
Another building in the Timber Market area of Karachi was reportedly crumbling due to its structural flaws and use of substandard materials in its making on Saturday, ARY News reported.
The building has observed visible cracks in the structure which has caused serious concerns among the residents of the building.
The building has been evacuated while local police and Pakistan Rangers, Sindh have cordoned off the area to avoid any unforeseen circumstances.
The building is in the vicinity of a building that had collapsed under its own weight prior.
A six-floor dilapidated building had collapsed in Soomra Gali, Ranchore Line, Karachi on December 30.
The six-floor building, having 19 flats tilted down earlier in the day. Getting notice of the matter, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials reached the area and had sealed the building.
A probe body formed to identify loopholes that led to the collapse of a multi-story building in Karachi has hinted at taking action against the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials over alleged involvement in allowing the illegal construction.